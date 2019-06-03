Nathan Foley entertained kids for a decade. In 2008, he decided to walk away from Hi-5.

Prepare to feel approximately a thousand years old.

It’s been 11 whole years since Nathan Foley appeared on Hi-5, strumming his guitar in insanely bright coordinated outfits.

On Monday night, the former children’s musical group member is set to return to our screens as a contestant on The Voice Australia 2019, and we can’t imagine he’ll be singing about happy monsters or remembering to wash your hands after you’ve been to the toilet.

Watch his audition for The Voice below. Post continues after video.

So what has Nathan, now 39, been up to over the past decade?

A member of the original Hi-5 lineup from 1999 to 2008, Nathan recently discussed his departure from the popular children’s program with New Idea.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful job,” he told the publication, revealing he was just 18 when he first signed on.

“I left Hi-5 because I just felt like it was my time. Ten years I put in – I put in all the hard yards.

“I got to the point where I was just like, you know what, I kind of missed doing my solo shows and having control of my own destiny.”