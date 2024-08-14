Nate Byrne experienced a panic attack on live TV. Then something beautiful happened.

Three million Australians are currently struggling with anxiety. One in four will experience it at some point in their lives, according to Beyond Blue. However, despite its prevalence, it's rare to see anxiety panic in public.

Anxiety driven panic attacks often strike when least expected — just as we saw this week when ABC News Breakfast weather presenter Nate Byrne had a panic attack live on air.

On Tuesday morning, while Byrne was in the middle of reading the weather report, he was seen nodding to someone off-screen before calmly handing it back to co-presenters Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland.

"I’m actually going to need to stop for a second," he said. "Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks, and actually that’s happening right now.

"Lisa, maybe I could hand back to you."

It was a rare moment on television, and despite what we can imagine was a stressful situation for Byrne, the way it was handled has been praised by viewers.