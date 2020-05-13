It's been 39 years since Natalie Wood 'drowned'. Her death is still shrouded in mystery.

Natalie Wood had three Oscar nominations by the time she was 25.

A household name in the 1950s and 60s, the Russian-American actress was a child star, co-starring in Miracle on 34th Street when she was eight-years-old.

She appeared in everything from West Side Story and Splendour in the Grass, to Rebel Without A Cause and Sex and the Single Girl, before her death at the age of just 43.

Police listed her cause of death as “drowning and other undetermined factors” but her death has been shrouded in suspicion ever since, with her eldest daughter this week releasing a new documentary on her mother’s life in an effort to reclaim her legacy.

WATCH: The trailer for ‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind’. Post continues after video.

Video by HBO

Director Sydney Pollack was once quoted as saying about Natalie: “When she was right for the part, there was no one better. She was a damn good actress”.

“She was larger than life, not because she was an actress – that was just her,” her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner explains in the new HBO documentary.

The talented actor was spotted on the streets of her Northern California hometown and plucked from obscurity for an ice cream commercial when she was just four.

The child of Russian immigrants, Natalie was born ‘Natalia Nikolaevna Zakharenko’ but had her name changed by studio executives. Her dad was a laborer, who, according to a biography by Suzanne Finstad, had violent alcoholic rages. Her mother, the book continues, was a “fantasist and abusive taskmaster who drove her daughter to become the family breadwinner”.