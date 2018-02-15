In December Natalie Joyce knew her marriage was over.
To her devastation, her husband Barnaby’s affair with his former staffer Vikki Campion ended their 24 years of matrimony. The Deputy Prime Minister even told Parliament House in Canberra the pair had separated, neglecting to mention that his new partner was now pregnant.
And yet in an absurd request from her estranged husband‘s office, Natalie was asked to play happy families and approve a Christmas card featuring her and her four daughters alongside their father.
This is according to Sydney radio 2GB drive presenter Ben Fordham, who says the news came to him from someone he trusted.