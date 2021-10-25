Natalie Imbruglia decided to leave the spotlight a decade ago. Now she’s back.

Natalie Imbruglia was one of the most famous Aussie expats in the ‘90s, making a major name for herself in the UK and United States thanks to her music and acting gigs. Her relationships were also front-of-mind in the media and with fans, pictures of her with Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns often splashed across front pages.

But while she enjoyed massive success from her cover of ‘Torn’, the 46-year-old struggled to regain the same traction with her following albums.

Here’s a look back at Imbruglia’s rise to stardom and why quitting music helped her find her voice.

Watch: Nobody speaks to me like Mamamia. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Natalie Imbruglia’s early life.

Imbruglia was born in Sydney 1975 to parents Elliot and Maxine. Her father is a Sicilian immigrant, her mum a teacher from Sydney’s northern suburbs and she has three sisters.

With her dad being an avid opera fan, Imbruglia shared with Hello Magazine that her love for music comes from him, as he would often burst into song on their car trips. “He takes the credit for the fact that I sing, which I think is cute!”

Imbruglia’s parents also celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary just this week, which is lovely to see.