Musician. Actress. Performer. Creator of children’s clothing company Chi Khi. Mother of two. It’s quite hard to believe that Natalie Bassingthwaighte has the same amount of hours in the day as the rest of us. She’s basically the ambassador for How To Get Sh*t Done Super Effectively. Mamamia spoke to Natalie to find out the no-bullsh*t version of her day – parenting fails included.

The Morning.

Waking up.

“I wake up at 6:30am. My little man Hendrix likes to call out. Last night, I only got six hours sleep as I attended an event. I really need eight hours but that never really happens, so I turned a movie on and got an extra two hours of sleep!

I used to check my phone as soon as I woke up and I felt so crazy for the entire day. I have since made a rule that I don’t check my phone until 9am. I achieve this about 90 per cent of the time! If I break my rule I always check emails first!” (Post continues after gallery.)

The life of Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte Image: Getty

natalie bassingthwaighte1

Natalie Bassingthwaighte on the set of X-Factor NZ.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte Launches New Kids Range, Chi Khi SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Natalie Basingthwaighte launches her new kids range, Chi Khi at District01, Surry Hills on March 4, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Dannii Minogue and Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Natalie Bassingthwaighte on The X Factor New Zealand.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte with her daughter Harper.

Breakfast time.

“It’s mad but it has been better since we took television out of the equation. It’s helped get us motivated, playing music and getting ready for the day. It’s still crazy though. There is a lot of ‘hurry up’, ‘what do you want for breakfast?’, ‘get dressed’, and ‘where is my phone?!’.

Taking out the TV in the morning has really shifted us all to get ready in the morning and not be so lazy!