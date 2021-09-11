Natalia Bryant had always planned on playing professional volleyball. That changed after Kobe died.

Natalia Bryant is opening up about her late father, NBA star Kobe Bryant.

In an interview with Teen Vogue published this week, the 18-year-old model and university student spoke about her childhood and her relationship with her basketball-star dad. She also shared what her life has been like since losing him and her younger sister, Gianna "Gigi".

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gigi were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The crash shocked the entire world.

"I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me," she told the publication.

Video via NBC.

During the interview, Natalia explained that despite coming from sports royalty, her parents - Kobe and Vanessa - tried to make her and her three sisters' childhood "as normal as possible."

"Growing up, my parents made it as normal as possible. Thank God they did," she said. "It’s not, Oh she’s Natalia Bryant, she’s Kobe Bryant’s daughter. A lot of times they saw me as, She’s just Nani."

Now enrolled to major in film studies at the University of Southern California, Natalia shared some sweet memories with her dad from just months before the crash, including one night where Kobe took her to a midnight screening of the 2019 Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker.

"He was just like the best girl dad ever," she said.

"He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talking about Star Wars too. It was so much fun."