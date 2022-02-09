I can’t stop thinking about the 7-year-old girl who made $39 million last year.

None of us, not even Zuckerberg himself, could have predicted just how profitable social media platforms would become. Not only for adults and teens, but children as well.

All on its own, social media stardom has become not only lucrative but an enviable career path so many are choosing to venture on.

We've seen it for ourselves - some of the best, and the worst people have come out on top. In this case in particular, some of the youngest, too.

Seven-year-old YouTube star Anastasia Radzinskaya (popularly known as 'Nastya') has become so successful, her parents both work full-time representing her.

Watch a snippet from Like Nastya's Youtube Channel. Post continues after video.

Ranked seventh in Forbes' list of the richest YouTubers for 2020, and with over 250 million subscribers across seven different channels (all in different languages) - it's a wonder how the prodigy is able to manage a "normal childhood".

Which is why I've decided to dedicate an enormous amount of time figuring out how this seven-year-old's rise to stardom actually came about.

Nastya's rise to fame.

Born in Russia in 2014, Anastasia was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Doctors warned her parents she may never be able to speak.

At the time, her mother Anna owned a successful bridal salon that was believed to be raking in over five grand a month. Anastasia's dad, Sergey had a slightly more successful construction company..

In a split second decision, her parents sold both of their companies to create the Like Nastya YouTube Channel, and made do on their family savings until slowly (but not that slowly), the channel became profitable.

While the family would eventually come to learn that their daughter's diagnosis was incorrect, their decision in pushing their child into the spotlight seemed to only be a benefit for everyone.