Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Previously unseen Married at First Sight footage shows Gab and Nasser’s relationship is even more on the rocks than we thought.



Oh.

We have a scandal a foot.

In some previously unseen footage, MAFS’ Nasser has accused his fake-wife Gab of being manipulative.

In the footage which was uploaded to the MAFS Twitter account, Nasser says the breakdown of their relationship is not solely his fault.

“It’s always men did this and men didn’t give that,” he says.

EXCLUSIVE AND UNSEEN: If this was Nasser at the dinner party, we can’t wait to see what goes down tonight! ???? #MAFS Watch the full chat: https://t.co/w7V0VXRtFe pic.twitter.com/rTYD2IEE39 — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) March 4, 2018

“It’s come to the end of the line, what about the women trying? And maybe taking some responsibility and stop shifting the blame?”

“You know, Gab’s not silly. She’s pretty clever to move and manipulate things and you know if you don’t have a chemistry with someone, you just don’t have chemistry.”

Nasser goes on to say that he hasn’t tried to make the relationship work, but either has Gab.

“Me and Gab can sit on the lounge like an old couple and have some fruit or some coffee and it’s OK.”

We’ll find out tonight if Gab and Nasser choose to stay together or leave… our money is on leave.

