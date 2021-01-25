Teela: Yes, I think probably most Black lawyers in court and advocates have been mistaken [for a defendant] from what I've experienced. Particularly people who look obviously Black, like me. It takes a lot of composure in those moments. And I can't say it frequently happens anymore, because I've worked so much in the courts here... so now everyone knows me as a lawyer. I think it was probably more apparent in the beginning.

There are many advocates that are obviously Black in a courtroom. And so I think that that challenges the status quo. There are so many assumptions about what a lawyer should look like, or what a lawyer should speak like, or how they should advocate.

But I really pride myself on taking my profession very seriously. And that it comes with privilege and responsibility. And that responsibility to be a good advocate isn't just about me; it's about what it means to my people who have for so long been excluded from these institutions. And breaking through those barriers comes with responsibility. But it also comes with the reminder that every step we take forward is not just an individual one, but a collective one.

We have absolutely every single right to be in these spaces, occupying these spaces. And our Black bodies don't always have to be in that defendant box; they can absolutely be at the bar table or the bench.

Narelda: That's a symptom of systemic racism right there, isn't it — when a Black lawyer walks up to represent someone and is assumed that you are the client? That is systemic racism, wouldn't you agree?

Teela: It's an outcome of it, I would say, that assumption. I think that systemic racism can be difficult for people to comprehend if they haven't experienced it themselves. So, for example, my experiences of these systems have in many ways been racist experiences, because we've been excluded from them. For other lawyers, or people who operate in these institutions... these are their spaces. These are the institutions that were built for them. And so systemic racism is harder to comprehend because they're not experiencing the brunt of those comments firsthand where they're assumed to be the defendant and not the lawyer.

Teela Reid is a Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman and lawyer from NSW. Image: Supplied.