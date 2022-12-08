Narelda Jacobs on being the first ever Indigenous, queer woman to host a news program.

Narelda Jacobs is determined to make lunchtime a thing. Commencing on Monday January 9 next year, the journalist and television presenter will be hosting a new one-hour national news bulletin called 10 News First: Midday.

Airing 12pm weekdays, the program will provide a comprehensive, in-depth update on the latest breaking news stories from around the country and the world, at the mid-way point in the day when Australians are wanting a fresh look at the day's stories.

And while you can expect a traditional news bulletin, there will be much more than the usual as Jacobs makes the hour her own.

"I'm really excited for it. I want to be able to bring a really fresh perspective to this bulletin and cover stories that are the biggest stories of the day, and not necessarily are the ones that other news outlets are covering. This is really important to differentiate because we've seen over the last couple of years that the stories that should be covered just aren't," Jacobs tells Mamamia.

"I want to be able to use my influence to give a very fresh take on the news at midday and harness the skills of the huge production team that we'll have behind the scenes. There will be expert analysis and guests on the desk with me from time to time to flesh out things in a bit more detail."

Watch Narelda Jacobs speak about the Queen on Studio 10. Story continues below.