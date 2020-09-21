Umm, so apparently having thick, bushy eyebrows makes you a narcissist. And not just your cute, run-of-the-mill type of narcissist - we're talking a BIG, LOUD, CAPS LOCKY, GRANDIOSE narcissist.

Awks!

"Wait, what?", "Who the hell said?!" We hear you cry, as you clutch your massive, albeit impeccably groomed brows in horror.

Well, because science said so. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Watch: Here's how to shape your brows. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

A study confirmed these utterly confronting findings through research on hundreds of people, and the results were published in the Journal of Personality. See, we told you it's like, a fully legit thing.

Researchers came to the conclusion that "accurate judgements of grandiose narcissism particularly depend on a person’s eyebrows."

Apparently thick and dense eyebrows are a dead giveaway of characteristics such as "high self-esteem, interpersonal dominance and a tendency to overestimate one's capabilities."

Basically, someone who is vain, entitled and superior.

Image: Giphy﻿