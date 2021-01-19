'She sent mean texts after I gave birth': What it's like growing up with a narcissistic mum.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.
I am 33 years old and I just found out my mum is a narcissist.
If you are anything like me, when I mention the word narcissist you might conjure up images of a flashy car, confident attitude and an exaggerated sense of self-importance.
If you are anything like me, you won’t think that the woman who raised you would be a narcissist.
After a quick google search, I was able to find that narcissism is a personality disorder.
The individual has an inflamed sense of self-importance and need for admiration. They have an inability to handle criticism and a real sense of entitlement. They are a victim. They have a total disregard of others’ feelings and emotions.
A narcissist lacks emotion and will never, ever apologise. Because they are never wrong.
I don’t remember much of my childhood and I put that down to the trauma.
Of the memories I do have, they are not very positive. Mum and dad divorced while I was young, my siblings and I were separated and mum turned to alcohol to deal with her issues.
Narcissism and alcohol are an awful mix. I have memories of mum being drunk and abusive and the next morning when she woke up, she would be angry at me for being a little quiet.
I have memories of her locking herself in a room for a bender for days at a time, and I quite literally did not know if she was dead or alive.
