'She sent mean texts after I gave birth': What it's like growing up with a narcissistic mum.

I was 12. It’s funny though, I always knew the way she behaved wasn’t right. There was an internal radar that explicitly told me that I did not like her behaviour. It was wrong. It told me that I did not want to be like her.

Every day was unpredictable.

I never knew what sort of day I was going to have. I was constantly walking on eggshells and positively paranoid I would do something to offend or upset her. Would she be nice to me? Would she be angry? Would she ignore me for the whole day? Would she yell?

We ended up developing a very unhealthy mother/daughter relationship where I acted as the parent. She was one hundred percent reliant on me to make her happy and I did every single thing I could to do that. If she was happy, she wouldn’t hurt me.

I have copped kicks, had doors slammed in my face, hurtful words and even more hurtful comments made.

She has yelled at me, ignored me, complained about me, lied about me and slandered my name.

She knows exactly the right trigger points to make the biggest impact. My body. My weight. My relationships. My parenting. She still tries to use these triggers to hurt. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

She has tried to sabotage every major event in my life. At every event or for every serious decision I have made, she has orchestrated some sort of drama to make it about her. Birthdays, engagements, weddings, miscarriages, Christmas, hospital visits, dog deaths, sickness, health, celebrations, the birth of my babies.

The birth of my babies was the worst of all. At a time when most women need their mum, mine was sending mean texts and making hurtful comments about how she was feeling. How hurt she was.

She started a fight with me as I was cuddling my two-day old newborn in the hospital. I never initiated it. She just did not want the spotlight to be somewhere other than on her.

Being charming is a characteristic most narcissistic people use to win others over. And boy, is she charming. I once confided in a friend that I was having issues with my mum and they were quite literally flabbergasted. Your mum? Can’t be. She’s amazing. She’s fun. She’s lovely.

The charm is manufactured and makes it almost impossible for others to see your point of view.

Over the years, I have noticed her behaviour will often get excused. It is often excused as crazy or fiery. “After all, she IS your mum” I get told. But where is the line drawn? When do the excuses stop?