Nara Smith refuses to call herself a tradwife. She says this is what we're all missing.

In the world of social media influencers, few have stirred up as much conversation – or controversy – as Nara Smith.
At just 22, the South African and German model-turned-TikTok-sensation, who is married to fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, has found herself at the epicentre of a cultural phenomenon she never saw coming: the rise of the "tradwife."
“That’s one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the trad wife, whatever it is,” Smith shared in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.
Despite the label, Nara insists reality is far from the stay-at-home stereotype that her videos might suggest.