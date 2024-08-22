Nara Smith refuses to call herself a tradwife. She says this is what we're all missing.

“You don’t see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modelling, coming back—all while I have a newborn—paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed. Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I’m slaving away, is so weird to me. I’m a working mum who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would.”

But in the age of viral content and quick judgments, nuance often gets lost.

Smith's videos of elaborate homemade meals and picture-perfect domestic scenes have struck a chord with viewers hungry for a romanticised vision of home life. It's a vision that's both aspirational and, to some, problematic.

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve, offered a different perspective on Smith's appeal: "Nara has really carved out a space for herself and has shown how to really connect with people.

"Sure, she's 'traditional' in the sense that she's making things from scratch, but it's not traditional when you're doing it so glamorously and you're making big money at the same time."

