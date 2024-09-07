'I'm pretty proud of us.' Inside Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's cool blended family.

We have seen some pretty ugly Hollywood breakups as of late (looking at you Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie). But some famous exes know how to keep things amicable. Case in point: Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.

During their 11-year relationship, the actors welcomed two children, Sasha in 2007, and Kai in 2008. And despite parting ways in 2016, Watts, 55, and Schreiber, 56, continue to co-parent and support each other very publicly.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Watts told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

And committed they are. In 2022, Watts shared a photo on Instagram with Schreiber — as well as both of their new respective partners — celebrating Kai's middle school graduation.

The blended family celebrating Kai's middle school graduation. Image: Instagram/@naomiwatts