The Voice's Naomi Price: "I listened to Sam Frost today and burst into tears."

Stage actress, singer and former The Voice contestant Naomi Price has called out the unspoken reason for the abuse faced by Sam Frost.

In a Facebook post on her fan page, Price pointed out the relationship between words and actions, writing: “When we make it okay to write insidious, highly critical, aggressive comments about women online, we make it okay for those comments to grow into spoken words.”

On Monday morning, Frost opened up on radio about the toll online bullying has taken on her mental health, sharing that it got to the point where she ‘didn’t want to be here anymore.’ Just last week, she posted a tweet to her almost 40,000 followers telling her trolls and bullies; ‘you win.’

To the fake accounts heavily trolling me online & into my personal life. If you wanted to break me.. Congratulations you have won. #broken ???? — Sam Frost (@Sam_Frost) July 4, 2016

In response, a number of prominent Australian voices have spoken out in support of the 27-year-old former reality star, including Tully Smyth, Rove McManus and Mel Grieg.

But Naomi Price’s words are particularly impassioned and sensitive, as she’s managed to acknowledge the unique way women are subject to online abuse.

“I listened to Sam Frost open up about online bullying today, and burst into tears,” Price began.

“It is heartbreaking to discover that she got to a place where she doesn’t want to exist anymore, because of the hateful things that are being written about her and to her online.

“We live in a world where abuse is all too prevalent. By fostering an environment where it is acceptable to write whatever we like about other people online, we are saying ‘yes’ to other forms of violence. I have read that because Sam appeared on a reality television show and has opened up about her personal life, both in interviews and in her role as co-host of a breakfast show with Rove McManus, that it is hypocritical of her to speak out against scrutiny.”

Sam Frost in happier moments. Post continues after gallery…