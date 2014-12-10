Nanny admits to torturing a toddler who refused to eat.

Warning: This post contains details of child abuse and the content may be distressing for some readers.

A Ugandan nanny has admitted torturing a toddler when the child refused to eat, in a case that shocked the country after a video of the abuse was made public.

Jolly Tumuhiirwe, 22, faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime.

The baby’s worried parents installed a security camera at their home after noticing their daughter was bruised and limping.

They were shocked to find they had filmed the nanny pushing the 18-month-old baby girl to the floor.

She then kicked the child’s face and stomach before putting her entire weight on the girl’s back, and then dragged her out the room apparently unconscious.

The disturbing video has been seen or shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media, sparking outrage.

After her arrest, police said the nanny would be charged for attempted murder, but in court on Monday faced only torture charges.

State prosecutor Joyce Tushabe said Tumuhiirwe, who had no lawyer, “was remorseful” in court.

“She said she was sorry for the act,” Mr Tushabe said.

“She asked for forgiveness from the parents of the child, the nation, and those she said were affected by her acts.”

Tumuhiirwe was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The toddler has made a full recovery.

ABC/AFP

If this brings up issues for you please contact the Child Abuse Prevention line on 1800 688 009, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

