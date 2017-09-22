Congratulations, internet – you’ve finally forced me to defend Melania Trump.

This week the internet mercilessly mocked Trump for wearing a hot pink dress with billowy sleeves, and it had nothing to do with whether it was a Wednesday or not. Apparently, this was a ri-pink-culous outfit to wear to the very serious United Nations, when talking about the very serious issue of cyberbullying (ironic, considering the backlash).

It was certainly not simply a dress.

Sure, there are a great many grosser injustices in the world than a stylish and wealthy woman being torn to shreds for simply being stylish and wealthy. But that doesn’t mean I think it’s OK for Trump to be repeatedly mocked for doing something we all do: wear clothes.

Ever since Trump became FLOTUS, she’s had every item of clothing scrutinised by the media, and on social media. How much it cost, and if it was appropriate given the occasion, the weather, and the degree to which it looked way cooler than any of Michelle Obama’s outfits.

As a feminist, I’ve had enough.

Yes – this is a goddamn feminist issue because for too long women have been defined by their appearance and the clothes they wear and isn’t this 2017 and haven’t we evolved beyond that and why can’t we just be bloody nicer to each other??!!

Let me be clear – I am not a fan of any of the Trumps – I don’t agree with their politics. So by all means, critique what this FLOTUS says in her speeches. Laugh at her obvious revulsion when she’s near her husband. Call her a hypocrite if you feel she espouses one thing but does something else.