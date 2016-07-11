More than 3,000 people have stripped naked in Britain and been painted blue as part of photographer Spencer Tunick’s Sea of Hull art installation.

Thousands of volunteers, from over 20 countries, gathered in the city of Hull in northern England just before dawn on Saturday (local time).

They were then painted with four different shades of blue body paint to represent water, according to the BBC.

A local resident from Hull, Sarah Hossack, said it was fantastic to be part of the artwork.

“I’ve been naked since 4:00am this morning. But it was so much fun, so inclusive and just brilliant, like a festival atmosphere,” she told the BBC.

“We’ve all got closer together as people over the last few hours. It’s just fantastic and just what the city needs.”

The participants posed for a photo shoot at various places across Hull City — including Queen’s Gardens, the Guildhall and the Scale Lane swing bridge.

Feeling blue this morning in the UK #seaofhull pic.twitter.com/qlTzLONLeR — Spencer Tunick (@SpencerTunick) July 9, 2016

The images will be exhibited during the UK City of Culture events in 2017.

The New York-based artist is famous for his photos of throngs of naked people and has created a number of similar human installations, including one at the Sydney Opera House in 2010.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.