'I escaped the Taliban 20 years ago. So many women won't be so lucky.'

Australia has, on the whole, been good to me.

But as I watch events unfold in Afghanistan, I am asking myself is there more my adopted home could be doing to help those women and children - like me and my family 20 years ago - who have once again become trapped by the returned regime of the Taliban?

Just last week we heard that more than 100,000 people are asking for visas to move to Australia. It’s not hard to see why. Already we are hearing horrific stories of the human rights atrocities being carried out. In my case I am hearing these stories first hand as I try to help people stuck without food or supplies.

The Taliban are knocking on doors looking for those who helped the Allied Forces; they are looking for young women and girls to marry off to their soldiers; people are being killed for wanting to go to school or work.

The memories come flooding back and I wonder why the Australian Government doesn’t do more.

It can do more. It can increase its humanitarian intake of refugees to 20,000 for example - like the UK and Canada. It did it before in the Syrian crisis, so why not now? It can also give assurances to those from Afghanistan already living in Australia for years on temporary visas, that they will never be sent back.

They can be given permanent visas that give them the security to really rebuild their lives and make Australia home.

The Australian Government can also do something that Australian communities across the country have been calling for four years - an improvement to the existing Community Support Program that allows groups to sponsor a refugee and bring them to their towns and suburbs where they will be supported as they integrate into a new way of life.

Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, has the findings of a Departmental review into much needed improvements to the CSP sitting on his desk. He has already flagged that he plans to make changes based on that review. If there was ever a time to announce those changes, it's now.

The CSP, in theory, is a great initiative. Communities, many of whom are desperate for people to come to the area and work, sponsor a refugee in need of a safe place to live. Those who have succeeded in sponsoring someone say the rewards for both sponsor and sponsored are enormous. Refugees are keen to start their safe new lives and give back to the communities that welcomed them in. Communities embrace the many benefits that come from welcoming people of culturally diverse backgrounds as their new neighbours.