“WAG”. It’s a word that conjures an image of extremely thin women drinking champagne in shops. Of luxurious mansions stuffed with nannies, of women who have nothing to do all day but curate edgy-but-cute outfits for their baby to wear in today’s Instagram post.
What you don’t think of is a woman sitting up at night wrestling with Internet CMS code, or worrying about shifting boxes of stock out of the hallway, or stressing about reflux and sleep-training inbetween meetings at the office.
So it is with Nadia Bartel. She is that particularly modern creation – a fashion blogger entrepreneur with a lifestyle site of her own, Chronicles Of Nadia – and she is wife to Geelong’s Jimmy Bartel and mum to eight-month-old Aston.