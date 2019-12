Fashion blogger Nadia Bartel and her AFL-playing husband Jimmy Bartel have welcomed a healthy baby boy into their family.

The news broke when Nadia, who writes on her own cleverly named blog Chronicles of Nadia, posted a picture to Instagram of her little man, who is “perfect in every way.”

Still on such a high. Can’t stop staring at him ? #astonjames @jrb03 A photo posted by CHRONICLES OF NADIA (@nadiabartel) on Nov 28, 2015 at 12:49am PST

Aston James weighed in at 3.8 kilos after a healthy birth. The couple announced they were expecting via Twitter with a baby bump picture when Nadia was four months pregnant.