7 beauty buys the Mamamia team are eyeing off this very second.

You see, when it comes to talkin' beauty within the Mamamia team, we're all really into it. Beauty isn't just like a casual interest: it's a full-time hobby, creative outlet, and nightly ritual not to be skipped. It's one of the absolutes in our day that we know we can always count on; like Osher on The Bachelor, or taxes.

With so much change and the fast pace that is expected of us in everyday life, there's something special about the slow and soothing ritual we associate with applying our skincare and makeup.

It’s passion verging on obsession. And Myer feels the same way.

So, we decided to check in and ask the team: What's the one product you've been gunning to buy from Myer this month?

To feed our beauty fixations, they honestly have the latest and trending products we're eyeing off; now our one-stop beauty destination for a wide range of brands at our fingertips, like Benefit Cosmetics, Elizabeth Arden, The Ordinary and Estée Lauder.

So from serums to mascaras, here are the 7 beauty buys the Mamamia can't wait to get our hands on, and we're sure as heck headed to Myer (online deliveries truly do spark joy) to nab them.

"I've been eyeing off (pun intended) the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix. Estée Lauder's ANR products just have such a cult following, and yet I've never tried it... but I'm super curious so buying this from Myer next.

"And also because, well, look at it. How fancy does it look! This luxe product is a triple threat that repairs and strengthens the skin beneath your eyes, while also hydrating from its two-time concentrated infusion of Hyaluronic Acid. I'm excited about the massaging applicator too which apparently is custom-designed, so I feel like it's going to really jazz up the experience. Sold." - Bushra.