If there’s one word everyone hates with equal enthusiasm, it’s surely... moist.

But, I believe that there are two situations where this word is a welcome descriptor.

You’ve just baked a flourless orange cake and you’re nervously watching your friends as they take a mouthful and you’re worrying that the almond meal was a bad choice and has dried the whole thing out. Then one of your friends opens their half-full mouths to assure you that the cake is in fact, extremely moist. Someone looks at your face and says, “you look moist".

You see, looking moist is my ultimate skincare goal.

Too often though, my friends are complimenting my cakes instead of my glowing visage. I’ll take it, but all I really want is that dewy, no-makeup radiance that just shows I have a hydrated visage.

So I did a little bit of digging on Myer’s new Beauty Fix hub in search of some answers. It's a one-stop shop for beauty info and products.

It’s a place where you can shop for all the skincare, fragrance and cosmetics you need, but then also learn how to incorporate them into your life (which is the part I have trouble with. How can ONE gal remember it all?).

You see, while I call myself a skincare enthusiast, I’ve never had a step-by-step regimen that I’ve followed religiously over a period of time.

My routine is ad-hoc. I do skincare every night but with varying products and varying orders.

I’m never sure which order to do things in, despite endless Googling and hours of listening to You Beauty. Every beauty-loving source seems to have a different opinion about the correct order of things, leaving me a tad confused what I should specifically do for my skin needs.

Myer lays it all out simply and tells you exactly which steps go in what order and why, which takes out the guesswork.

After my digging on Beauty Fix, I realised it's probably time I built myself a proper skincare routine. I thought the best place to start was to try five cult skincare products that beauty lovers swear by to see if they’re actually worth the hype – and I used them to construct a five-step, nighttime routine.

Meet the group:

So pretty! Image: Supplied.