Everything we know about the cast of My Unorthodox Life. Including where to follow them.

As the CEO of Elite World Group, the world's largest modelling network, Julia Haart is one of the most influential names in the fashion world.

The fashion mogul, who previously owned a namesake shoe collection, currently has clients including Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, and Adriana Lima.

But just eight years ago, Haart was living a wildly different life.

After moving to the United States from Russia as a child, Haart grew up and lived in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of 'Yeshivishe Heimishe' in Monsey, New York.

It was a strict lifestyle that didn't allow Haart to wear pants or drive a car, let alone spearhead a fashion and modelling empire.

While living in the community, Haart married her first husband, Yosef Hendler, at 19 years old. Together, they had four children.

It was Haart's third child, Miriam, who ultimately inspired her to leave her life in the strict community and start over.

"Miriam just didn't fit in. I watched them trying to mould her and twist her and make her into this obedient, quiet, meek woman and I just couldn't do it. And so I picked up my stuff and walked out the door," she told Bonni Laufer Krebs during an interview.

Now, after completely upending her life in Monsey, Haart is a very different person to who she was just a decade ago.

Netflix's new reality show, My Unorthodox Life, follows Haart and her children as they continue to navigate their old lives and their new lives.