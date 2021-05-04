Three women with three very different hair types try the newest supermarket shampoo: My Soda Australia.

My hair is pretty... dull.

Dry. Flat. S ad .

I've always envied the girls with straight hair that looks soft and shiny because mine typically looks limp and dead.

Despite that, I went my whole life purchasing whatever shampoo and conditioner were on sale at the time, and none seemed to do my hair justice.

Then, the new shampoo and conditioner range from Natures Organics My Soda Australia landed on my desk.

First of all, the packaging is gorgeous! If that alone didn't sell me, it's also Australian made & owned, vegan certified & cruelty free and is made using naturally derived plant-based ingredients.

Consider me curious.

With three different varieties for different hair types: Smooth, Cleanse, and Hydrate, I reluctantly parted with Cleanse and Hydrate so two coworkers with very different hair types could really put them to the test, and I could road test Smooth.

Here's what we thought:

Emma trialling My Soda Australia, Smooth

Like I said, I've always wanted the smooth, shiny hair my friends had through school.

So, I trialled the My Soda Australia Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner.

I was apprehensive about trialling something to smooth my hair as I didn't want to lose the little volume it had, but you might be surprised to know, it actually had the opposite effect! More on that later.