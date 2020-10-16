Where are they now? The kids from My So-Called Life, 26 years later.

In just one season My So-Called Life gained more attention than most long-running television shows. The cult teenage drama premiered in 1994 and showed us a realistic look at American high school through the eyes of 15-year-old Angela Chase.

It also launched both Jared Leto and Claire Danes' acting careers.

While we never got to see where these characters would end up as the series ended after just the first season, we do know what the actors who played them are doing all these years later.

Here's where the teens from My So-Called Life are 26 years later.

But first, watch the trailer for My So-Called Life (it will bring back memories).



Claire Danes

Image: ABC and Getty.