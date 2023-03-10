'I felt disconnected from myself.' 20 women on how they felt towards their bodies after giving birth.

Giving birth and bringing home a new baby brings with it a bunch of emotions and physical changes for us mums. There is the love for the new human we have created and the complexity of adapting to our new roles in motherhood.

Many mums also experience mixed feelings towards our changing bodies for weeks, months or even years after birth.

For some, the feelings are of pride and awe for what our amazing bodies can do; for others, there is a sense of disconnection and confusion about what has happened to the person they used to see in the mirror.

We wanted to know how members of our Mamamia community felt about their bodies after birth. Did they feel proud or did they feel upset?

Here’s what 20 of them had to say.

1. "My baby is 13 weeks old so all my feelings are still fresh and very mixed. I loved being pregnant, growing a tiny baby and feeling connected, it was amazing. I ended up having an emergency C-section and had trouble with my milk coming in. Both of these things have made me feel disappointed in my body as it couldn't do what others have been able to do.

"I have been left with stretch marks, which bring me joy because they remind me of carrying my beautiful boy. My scar is a reminder of how strong I can be - I was scared to have the C-section but got through it and pushed through having to heal while learning to look after a baby. However, the first six weeks, I felt gross, like Frankenstein's monster, and I couldn't even look at the scar without being sad. But it is slowly getting better. The weight is still there, but it has always been there, and one day I will have time to focus on weight loss - but right now I am trying to focus on putting the washing on." - Sara*.

