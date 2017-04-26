Sure, it's intended as a ~fancy~ touch, but one look at social media suggests MKR fans are bloody sick and tired of it.

When the smear inevitably popped up on Wednesday night's semi final, as part of Tim and Kyle's Scallops with Celeriac Purée and Pancetta, viewers shared their dismay on Twitter:

@SueKennedy19 Every time I hear / see smear I think of a pap smear ???? #MKR — Flameo ???? (@flameovsthecity) April 26, 2017

When is the ritual of skidmarking food on a plate going to stop? #MKR — Martin Sanna (@Martin_Sanna) April 26, 2017

Scallop on a smear looks like a pretty good sneeze. #MKR — Affeke Nommu (@AffekeNommu) April 26, 2017

Every time a plate gets a smear, a doggy scratches an itch...#mkr pic.twitter.com/rlRuufXEea — Two Fiddy Kay (@kholly265) April 26, 2017

Wow. Some of those descriptions really are colourful. "Skidmarking" has to take the cake.

As it turns out, this isn't the first time the "smear" has left MKR fans exasperated.

Listen: Josh perfectly illustrates the difference between My Kitchen Rules and Masterchef. (Post continues after audio.)

In fact, they've been ranting and raving about it all season long (yes, for months on end). You could say there's a bit of an anti-smear campaign going on.

Here's a choice selection of some of the anti-plate smear sentiment out there:

I'd happily watch live pap smears than see another smear on a plate #mkr — Dr Fants (@Mr_Fanta_Pants) April 18, 2017

can we please have a rule that no one is allowed to smear #mkr — vaporwave apologist (@MissyR_) March 27, 2017

When will we be moving on from the plate smear. Soon? Will it be soon? #MKR — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) March 27, 2017

It doesn't look like the plate smear is disappearing into obscurity any time soon — it'll probably show up three times in the grand final alone — but at least the contestants aren't hellbent on ramming every single meal into a mason jar.

Things could be worse, people.

Where do you stand on the smear? Are there other plating techniques that are worse?

Catch up on the rest of the week's TV news on The Binge podcast: