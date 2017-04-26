In many ways, it’s impossible to predict what happens on My Kitchen Rules — whether it be a spectacular dish completely out of left field, or one contestant labelling another a “slut” (still shocked by that one, to be honest).
Yet some aspects of the show are a safe bet, and none more so than the “smear” plating technique.
Don’t pretend you don’t know it — the ‘smear’ of sauce or puree across a plate before the other elements are added has become as ubiquitous in the food world as matcha and donuts.