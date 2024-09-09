Everything we know about the My Kitchen Rules 2024 contestants.

Is there anything more therapeutic (or sometimes stressful) than a cooking competition? That's right, My Kitchen Rules is back and better than ever.

This year promises the best of the best when it comes to contestants, who are expected to serve up some of the most incredible home-cooked meals in the competition's history.

With celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge once again teaming up as co-hosts, there is bound to be some passionate commentary and feisty banter between the two friends.

"My Kitchen Rules is your personality on a plate and that's what food is all about," Colin said.

"It's about respecting the ingredients and making delicious food while keeping your cool under pressure," added Manu.

Watch the My Kitchen Rules 2024 trailer. Article continues after video.

Well, we can't wait to live vicariously through the judges this season and experience some mouth-watering and passionate home cooking, served with a side of drama between the contestants.

So, who are the 2024 My Kitchen Rules contestants? And what do we know about them so far?

Meet the My Kitchen Rules 2024 contestants.

Rob and Liam

Rob and Liam on MKR 2024. Images: Channel 7