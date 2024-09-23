My Kitchen Rules is back on our TV screens and fans are already going crazy for the new cast and their delicious talents.

With the show now well and truly into the swing of things, avid-watchers are already eager to see who will be crowned the My Kitchen Rules 2024 winner.

While things can change at any moment when it comes to reality TV, we've used our detective skills (and some simple math) to take a look at who will win MKR 2024.

In round one, also known as the Instant Kitchen round, judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge and all the teams are invited to dine at one of the teams' actual homes, where they are served a three course meal.

Each team gives a score out of 10 for all the meals they tried, which makes up 50 points out of the total possible 110. The judges also score each course out of 10, which makes up 60 out of the total 110.

After some intense cooking and plenty of suspense, pending a final night of dining courtesy of Mike and Pete to finish the round, the current scores are already looking very telling.

Rob and Liam on 84.

Simone and Viviana on 74.

Hannah and Lawrence on 68.

Ash and Cassie on 60.

Danny and Sonia on 56.

Mike and Pete's score to be determined.

Rob and Liam. Image: Instagram/mykitchenrules