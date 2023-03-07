'My husband used to be so hot.' The article that has divided the internet.

A former journalist and blogger named Molly Gunn has gone viral this week for writing an article titled 'My Husband Used To Be So Hot' about the realities of being married to her partner Tom for 23 years.

The personal piece describes the challenges of ageing whilst being in a long-term relationship. Gunn writes about missing the people they used to be before three kids and a mortgage; a hot, young, loved-up couple who had time "to spoon each other for hours in bed."

"We’re nearing the territory when we’ve been together for as long as life before each other," Gunn, 45, wrote on her blog.

"That makes me happy/sad; because as we’ve grown together, we’ve... changed. Sometimes I look at Tom and wish he was the Tom I met: that handsome DJ with curly hair, witticisms, and ripped jeans.

"We’re different people now, to our 23-year-old selves. Sometimes that is hard to grasp. But there’s still love, there’s still music, there’s still laughs. We have a happy family life and we’re kick-ass parents. It’s just that often we have to scrape away the crap to get back to the good stuff."

So far, so relatable to many women in midlife who are also in a long-term partnership raising a family and trying to make ends meet.

So what was it that made thousands of people on the internet VERY upset?

