Celine Dion just shared the "pretty emotional" story behind My Heart Will Go On.

It took just a few seconds for Celine Dion to reduce the audience watching her perform at today’s Billboard Music Awards to tears.

Now we’re sobbing even harder too.

One year after receiving the ceremony’s Icon award – just months after the passing of her husband of 22 years Rene Angélil and then her brother – the 49 year old was back on stage to perform My Heart Will Go On to celebrate it’s 20th Anniversary.

But while most associated with Titanic, Dion’s most successful song almost never happened.

In fact, at first the singer absolutely hated it.