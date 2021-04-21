'I was in so much debt, I cried every day. Here's how I got myself debt free.'

Talking about money isn’t natural for most of us. There are many reasons for that but two of the most common are that we don’t have a language for it or we’re ashamed because we’re not at the stage that we think we should be at.

We might not think talking about money is that big a deal, but if it means we’re not learning about financial strategies or if it means we have friends who are struggling to keep up financially but are unwilling to say anything, it can be crippling.

This was the case for Erika who found talking about money with her friends to be incredibly difficult.

"Instead, I read books and articles and downloaded Apps that I never used," Erika says.

She failed over and over again to change her money habits.

It got to the point where Erika was in tears almost daily about her financial situation.

Then, in October 2019, while researching online for a seminar or training that might help her, Erika discovered the 8 week My Financial Adulting Course.