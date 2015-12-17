Open Post: My evening with Oprah.

If you’re wondering where all the ladies were this past Saturday night, there’s a good chance they were with me, watching the legendary Oprah Winfrey in her first spoken word tour in Australia. To me, Oprah is the women who kept me company when I was home sick from school and filled rainy holiday days with inspiring stories from around the world.

When Weight Watchers offered me a free ticket to see her in person, I couldn’t say no. With little information beyond the event name ‘An Evening with Oprah’ I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect, but I was looking forward to finding out.

Taking the stage fashionably late in an amazing pink outfit, Oprah looked absolutely fabulous and the vibe in the arena was incredible. She kicked off by admitting that her life is every bit as fabulous as we think it is, but it wasn’t always that way and she was here to tell us how she got there.

I imagine that everyone who attended the event got something different from the evening, but for me there were definitely some key takeaways:

Listen to your gut: We often put ourselves in (or stay in) situations that we know aren’t right for us, whether it be a relationship, job or lifestyle. We need to listen to ourselves when things aren’t right. Taking the risk and making changes will help you work out where you’re meant to be.

Be sure of your intention: When you take on any task, think about what your intention is. What do you want people to take away from your actions? What do you want to put out into the world and why?

No is a full sentence: Don’t feel like you have to over extend yourself to appease other people. It’s okay to say no – not agreeing and taking on everything people ask of you doesn’t make you a bad person.

Just listening to Oprah speak was such a pleasure and so inspiring. Even though I was in a 50,000 seat arena the event somehow felt intimate, as if elements of the night had been tailored specifically for me with things I needed to hear.

If you ever get the opportunity to see Oprah live – it’s well worth it.