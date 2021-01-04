"He said her outfit was ugly." Our six-year-old son is an a**hole.

So my kid is an a**hole.

That’s honestly the best way to explain it.

My child is six; my wife and I are a same-sex couple. I don’t know what we are doing wrong with him, but he has become a total a**hole.

He is an only child, so of course, he tends to get everything he wants within reason.

We do this thing where he’s not allowed to get “just because of gifts/surprises” during the months of August to December because his birthday is in September and then Christmas. So between January-July, he usually gets to get little surprises whenever we go out or if he’s been super good, etc. So we try to make it where he doesn’t just “get get get” whenever he wants.

We have tried to instill the fundamental meanings of being a good person like not lying, stealing is bad, bullying is never okay, giving back is important, apologising when you mess up is how to be kind, etc. Still, none of it seems to be clicking.

This child has never gone without. He’s always been fortunate to have everything he needs and wants. We go out of our way to ensure he is happy and has all that he wishes for, while also maintaining a sense of balance with not giving him everything. However, he doesn’t seem to care.

He will break his toys on purpose and then expect us to buy him a new one. Even though we have told him if he breaks it on purpose, he can either use his tooth fairy money to buy a new one, or he won’t get one because we won’t replace it.

Our kid is super smart. He’s in kindergarten (fully remote) and is on a first grade level in academics. He’s brilliant for his age, but it seems he doesn’t grasp common decency or empathy, really.