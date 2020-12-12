"Why don't you straighten it permanently?" For months, my boyfriend tried to change me.

"I think you would look even more beautiful with straight hair."

The statement was not unfamiliar. I had heard the same from friends, family, hairstylists, and random strangers throughout my life. They would look at my thick black curly hair in wonder.

The first question would always be if I had treated my hair to create the curls. The next would be if I had ever tried to straighten it. I would patiently explain I liked it the way it was — curly, coily, and wild.

The last person I expected this statement from was my boyfriend.

"Why don’t you straighten it permanently?" he asked casually one day. "I bet it would look awesome."

"Yes, and then my dad will bury me alive." I laughed.

A love-hate relationship.

Growing up, I had waist-length hair that was extremely dense and frizzy. And I hated it.

I rocked the same hairstyle throughout highschool. Hair lathered in coconut oil and tamed into a single thick plait — the only hairstyle that didn’t make me look like Simba.

Detangling was a wrestling match in which the hair emerged victorious every time (the number of brushes the angry beast had trapped and snapped into two is uncountable).

My hair has a mind of its own, I used to joke with my friends.

The only person who loved the monster was my father. He would patiently oil and brush it out while I whined as he tugged at the tangles.

He was the only reason I had never owned a straightener (I did use an iron box once, but it had no effect). He was against it. He loved the beast (as I called it), even though none of us knew how to take care of it.