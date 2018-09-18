A woman asked for advice about her husband putting her down. One response has gone viral.

A heartfelt piece of relationship advice has struck a chord with men and women worldwide, after a young woman shared her struggles with her partner on social news and discussion site, Reddit.

The 21-year-old posted about her boyfriend’s comments on her appearance, when a widower with the username EndlessEnds gave her some beautiful words to live by.

In a post titled “I’m losing weight but my partner is still giving me a hard time about my appearance,” the woman explained that her boyfriend often made negative remarks about her weight.

EndlessEnds’ emotional response was probably not what she expected to receive.

“I am an old man now, and my wife is gone,” he wrote.

“She was the most beautiful woman I have ever known, inside and out… but she often struggled to see that.”

He went on to recall how his wife had “started dieting and working out extensively”, and said one of his biggest regrets was that he had “made her feel less than beautiful” at times throughout their relationship.

