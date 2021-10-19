'I was 20 and I knew it was her.' My relationship with my birth mother began with a letter.

Mum and I were driving along the road that runs around the perimeter of Sydney airport. Planes were taking off to unknown places overhead and cars were passing hurriedly to our right when she handed me an envelope. I opened the letter and as I read, I sobbed with joy and relief. I had waited and wished for this day since I was old enough to dream of it.

I was adopted at birth. At 18, I was legally able to access information about my birth mother. My mum had helped me with my search and enlisted one of her friends to trawl through phone books. When we thought we might have found a person who fit her profile I sent off a handwritten letter decorated with quirky drawings. “We met 18 years ago in Sydney,” I had begun.

Holding her reply meant that she was alive and that maybe one day we could meet. Mum pulled over and we took it in together.

We wrote to each other for a few years and when I was 20 I made contact with my birth father and arranged to meet them. They both lived in New Zealand.

The flight felt like forever. My nerves climbed as we taxied down the runway. When I stepped into the airport my emotions were so high that I literally had an out of body experience.

I found myself in the terminal with the big doors closed behind me and I looked around. This was in the time before Facebook and Instagram, and we had decided not to swap photos before meeting. I had a moment of thinking, she’s not here, she’s not coming, but then I saw a woman walk into the terminal - and I knew it was her.

Dara with her dad at nine weeks old (left), and on the day her parents picked her up for the first time at six weeks old (right). Image: Supplied. I had built this moment up in my mind for so long. So much of what I had done in my life up until that point was driven by a desire for her to be happy that she had decided to have me, for her to be proud that I was her daughter. I approached her and asked her if she was my birth mum.