'I read a lot of books for work. Here are my top 10 fiction books of all time.'

When you read a lot of books, you soon begin to categorise them in your mind.

There are the books you read because you think you should, but ultimately you don't get what all the fuss is about.

There are the books that you thoroughly enjoy. You race to the final page but rarely give them a second thought after you've finished them.

And then there are the books that stay with you, months, years, decades after you've read them.

These are your books. Your favourites. The ones you hold close to your heart.

For me, these are the books which took me on a journey that I never wanted to end. They made me laugh. Gasp out loud. Bawl my eyes out. They taught me about myself and the world around me. And they were ultimately life-affirming.

Here are my 10 favourite books of all time:

Image: Hachette Australia/Mamamia.

Kya Clark's story is one that snuck up on me.

I didn't go into Where The Crawdads Sing thinking I would love it. That it would soon become one of my favourite books.

But about a third of the way in, I became deeply invested in Kya's journey. I needed to know that things were going to work out for her.

Delia Owens' debut novel is both an epic drama set over an entire life and a coming of age story for every age.

It's a story so unique that its lessons can be applied universally.