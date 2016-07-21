I’d like to take a moment to thank those hard-working beauty products that take up residence in millions of handbags across Australia.

It’s not a pleasant life for them, constantly surrounded by bobby pins, rogue gum, pens and forever tangled headphones, but they’re loyal to us nonetheless.

Like many women, my day can see me thrown into a meeting, dinner or drinks at a minute’s notice, so I like to fill my bag with products that should be in the gifted and talented program. These beauties allow me to fake looking put-together and don’t weigh a tonne.

As a moisturiser, colour corrector, foundation and SPF 15 sunscreen all in one, Garnier BB Cream has definitely earned its place as a handbag essential. It has the consistency of a moisturiser (which is uncanny because it offers 24-hour hydration), contains your skin’s best friend Vitamin C to give your skin an antioxidant kick, and glides onto skin smoothly to cover blemishes and uneven skin tone (I usually add a second layer as I prefer a wee bit more coverage).

Edwina wearing Garnier BB Cream. Image: Supplied.

Plus, it’s my favourite - non-comedogenic - meaning it won’t clog pores. It also comes in normal, oily to combination, sensitive and anti-ageing.