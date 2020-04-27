5 moments you missed from Australia's COVID-19 concert, Music From The Home Front.

On Saturday night, Channel Nine put to air a three-hour music extravaganza featuring Australia’s greatest home-grown talent in a concert called Music From The Home Front.

Broadcast on the night of Anzac Day, the special paid tribute to the Australian and New Zealand services, whilst also thanking the healthcare and essential workers on the COVID-19 frontline.

Featuring Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem and Jimmy Barnes – to name a few – it was a star-studded affair that many on social media hoped would become an annual tradition for the broadcaster.

Here are five moments you missed from the Australian COVID-19 concert.

Jimmy Barnes singing with his children.

Together, we can do this. One final thank you to all those working hard every day on the frontline. This is for you. #HomeFront pic.twitter.com/YGyzz2CxKu — Channel9 (@Channel9) April 25, 2020

Jimmy Barnes, the lead vocalist of Cold Chisel and the co-organiser of the Home Front event, was surrounded by members of his family throughout the special.

He sang a unique rendition of ‘Working Class Man’ with his son, Jackie, brother-in-law Diesel, and son-in-law Ben Rodgers.

He also performed ‘When the War Is Over’ with his daughter, Mahalia Barnes. Plus, his son David Campbell was a co-host for the night.

A true family affair!

INXS members reunite.

Jon Stevens, who fronted Australian rock band INXS after the death of their lead singer Michael Hutchence, reunited with the band’s keyboardist Andrew Farriss for ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.