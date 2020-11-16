The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 17.

Two women killed in different states, hours apart.

A young woman has been remembered as a "beautiful girl" after her body was discovered at a home in Melbourne's northeast.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Celeste Manno, was found dead at a property on Umbria Road, Mernda about 4.10am on Monday.

A 35-year-old man, believed to be known to Ms Manno, was arrested and taken to hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He was placed under police guard in hospital and a homicide investigation initiated.

Detectives were still at the Mernda house late Monday afternoon as mourners laid bouquets of flowers outside on the nature strip.

Blood and evidence markers were visible on a side tin fence.

At 1:40am on Monday police were called to a home in Balga, WA where they found a 39-year-old woman seriously injured. She died in hospital.