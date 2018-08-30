Father writes heartbreaking note after murder-suicide of his wife and son.

With AAP.

On Tuesday, NSW man Andrew Bond lost the two people dearest to him.

The bodies of his wife, Erica, and nine-year-old son, Lochlan, were discovered at their family home in Wyongah, on the state’s Central Coast, after a suspected murder-suicide.

Police believe the 47-year-old mother killed the schoolboy before taking her own life. According to media reports, it was Lochlan’s grandmother who made the heartbreaking discovery.

Reacting to the deaths via Facebook on Wednesday, Andrew Bond posted a simple, message:

“Words cannot explain,” he wrote, according to The Daily Telegraph. “My angels. Deeply loved.”