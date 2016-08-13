It’s amazing how many parenting ‘experts’ reveal themselves as soon as a newborn is brought into the room.

The questions are endless, the judgment is palpable and you’re already too tired for anything beyond: “name?”

A host of users on forum mumsnet have revealed the hilariously bad advice they’ve received as a new parent.

One user shared the rather unusual advice they were given by their mother-in-law on how to encourage independence.

“Don’t cuddle or breastfeed him too much as he needs to get his independence," they said.

Another user was fed the almost common myth that shaving a child's head will promote hair growth.

“That I should shave 9-month old daughter’s head to make her hair grow quicker," they said .

One mum even received a wonderful nugget of wisdom about her own body.

“My midwife told me I would have a high pain threshold because I had dark hair," she said.

The only advice you can really count on is what comes from your own mum. Because you turned out alright... right? Post continues.