Women are risking their health trying to combat mummy judgement and be a super mum.

Women are struggling under the pressures of motherhood and risking their health in an attempt to live up to society’s image of ‘super mum’, new research says.

The study, commissioned by baby food brand Bellamy’s, found social media is largely to blame for making it easy for family, friends and the general public to heap the pressure on.

We all know just how much many mums tend to put their children first and themselves last, and the research shows just how much mounting parenting pressures can hurt a mum’s health.

Many mums put their children first, and their own health last. Image via iStock.

Nine out of 10 women neglect their own health and nutrition in order to be a good mum, but then many are made to feel bad for not looking or feeling their best.

The research looked into the health habits of Australian mothers and also the enormous pressures and judgement mums face. It revealed that almost two thirds of mums feel unfairly judged if they do not lose baby weight quickly enough after giving birth, while more than half feel judged about their appearance when they step out in public.