1. “Teach your sons not to hit women”: Mum’s heartbreaking post about her daughter’s bullying goes viral.

In December, Aimee Johnson and her family moved to Louisburg, in the US state of Kansas. Since then, her nine-year-old daughter has become the target of cruel school bullies.

In a heartbreaking post shared on Facebook, accompanied by images of her distraught daughter, Aimee said three boys had used physical violence against the girl at least three times in four months.

"This is NOT okay! I'm done! This time her water bottle was taken from her and they hit her on the head with it... Called her 'ugly' and 'dumb'," Aimee wrote.

"My daughter does not deserve this at nine years old by fourth and fifth-grade boys! Teach your sons not to hit women! Done!"

According to Fox 4 News, after raising the issue with the school administrators and the bus company, Aimee has now reported the incidents to local police.

"She doesn't want to go to school, she doesn't want to get on the bus, she wants to move," Aimee told Fox 4 News of how the bullying had impacted her daughter.

"It's been pretty hard on her."

While Aimee and her daughter's story is taking place halfway across the world, it's one that resonates with many Australian parents. According to The Courier Mail, a record number of Australian children are being pulled out of school and home-schooled as a result of bullying.

More than 2500 Queensland children are now educated at home, with homeschooling organisations - traditionally accessed by religious families - being inundated with calls from parents whose children have become the victims of bullies.

"Bullying is now the most common reason given to start education at home," Stuart Chapman, from Accelerate Christian Home Schooling, told The Courier Mail.