"Four things my daughter needs to know before marriage."

THIS is the talk every mother needs to have with her daughters.

As my daughter moves through adolescence and toward adulthood, there are a few critical things I want her to know about marriage. While I want her to find true love in her life, I can’t sell her fairytale dreams of pretty white dresses and Prince Charming.

Marrying the wrong person is often devastating, especially for women. The truth is, marriage isn’t always right for everyone.

The origins of marriage rise out of a dark history. And even in modern times, research suggests that divorce hurts women, financially, far more than it does men. It’s time for parents to talk to their children — particularly their daughters — about healthy, modern-day marriage and what that means.

So here are four essential lessons I’m trying to teach my daughter before she ever considers marriage:

1. Don’t settle.

No really, DON’T FREAKIN’ SETTLE! Maybe all of your friends are getting married, so you want to as well. Yet, you haven’t met someone who you really want to spend your life with, so you settle for a guy who wants you (unsure about your true feelings). You’re going to regret it, big time.

Settle on a pair of shoes or even a car, but don’t settle on your life partner. This decision is the most important one you will make in your life; your life partner dictates how you will raise your family, financial status, career, and without question your enjoyment of life. How can you settle on such an important decision? Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has, frequently, discussed how important it is to pick the right life partner, as the key to personal and professional success. Take her advice and choose wisely.