Mum vs Life: It’s never too early for your kids to know what’s expected of them

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day.

This week we hear from Australian plus-size model Ljubenka Milunovic. She sees herself as a role model for ‘real’ women. We love her.

Ljubenka with her children Mila and Levi

Ljubenka Milunovic

WAKE UP

I usually wake up at 7am if I’m at home because that’s what time the kids wake up. If I’m traveling or on location I can wake up from 3.30am although that’s going to change now that I’m in Australia and our daily routine/life has changed too.

The first thing I do when I get up is check my phone for emails and correspondence then I head to the kitchen to start on breakfast and my daughter’s school lunch.

I’m not usually a morning person although I’m going to work on that. Attitude makes a huge difference to how you start your day and how your day pans out.

I wear a cute nightie/negligee in the warmer months and a PJ set of pants and top in the colder months.

BREAKFAST

I eat breakfast. I think it’s a very important meal of the day. It kick starts our metabolism and provides me and my brain with well needed energy and fuel.

I try to make my smoothies in advance so I can easily sip on it whilst busy getting the kids and household organised and out the door on time. If I’m well-rested, organised and prepared as much as possible it enables me to get off on the right foot and to ensure we get to school and work on time without too many dramas.

Unless there is sport or somewhere we have to be first thing in the morning on our weekend, I tend to let go of the routine so we can ease comfortably into our day. Weekends are our days off to enjoy and relax. We need the balance in our lives.

BATH vs SHOWER

I’m a shower person and always have been. That said, the handful of times I’ve checked in to an amazing hotel with a serious bath tub, then I’ve had a bath.

I tend to shower morning or night as it depends on when I’m traveling, working or simply needing to be ready. There is no rhyme or reason.

My showers are usually fast and automated rather than luxurious. When I’m working a lot, I have to wash my hair more frequently than I normally would so that is a routine I have down pat.

I sometimes get interrupted although so far, I’ve managed to co-ordinate my showers in my husband’s and until recently, our nanny’s presence to avoid such instances.