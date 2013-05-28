Mum vs Life: I live in chaos, but it works for us!

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we'll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day.

This week we talk to Mrs Woog of woogsworld.com. Mrs Woog is a successful Sydney-based blogger and author of the book Mrs Woog: Tales from the front line. She is the mother of two boys, a cat and two guinea pigs. She was one of five 'mummy bloggers' invited to an intimate dinner with the PM. Mrs Woog takes us through her crazy day and offers us absolutely no time-management tips. We love her!

Mrs Woog with son Jack

MRS WOOG

WAKE UP

I wake up at 2.30am to do half an hour of thinking, listening to strange sounds and a bit of worrying. I am then rudely awoken at 7am and nagged for a bit before I rise. I would describe myself as NOT a morning person, although I do envy those who get up, drink something green from an old vegemite jar and then go for a run.

Once I get up, I head straight to the coffee machine, where I give thanks to caffeine.

BREAKFAST

I eat a piece of toast and a piece of fruit. I am not a huge fan of breakfast but I know if I don’t eat something, I will go on a massive eating rampage at about 11am, where I am likely to make some extremely unhealthy food choices. It is a bit of an insurance policy.

I wish I started my day with yoga in my undies listening to soothing music before I consult my checklist of work and duties for the day, but truth is you are more likely to find me running around trying to locate school hats, making lunches and signing notes.

Oh and yelling and pleading with children.

BATH vs SHOWER

What an extraordinarily mundane question, of which I am delighted to enthusiastically answer. I sleep well when I am straight from the shower to the sheets. I like going to bed really clean, and moisturised. A quick “top and tail” in the morning and I am as fresh as the proverbial day.

GETTING DRESSED

Things to take into account when selecting my daily wear are… what is clean! If it is on the floor, it gets the sniff test. I hate unnatural fibres and I hate being uncomfortable. I am a big fan of layering so you will always find me in slips and t-shirts and cardies with jeans or cargoes. If I need to leave the house, I whack on hoop earrings, a scarf and lippie.

WORK

I work from home. It can be from a couple of hours in the morning to a full on day-into-night scenario, depending on how much world is on.

I almost always run very close to deadlines and write better under pressure. I think about a lot of good projects, but am useless at following through with them. Ideally, I will walk the kids to school, come home and put some washing on, bash out a few hours of writing. Then pick up the kids in the afternoon and from then on. It is tools down.

I get enormous satisfaction from my job, which evolved from nothing. Which in itself is a bit of a miracle and one that I am always grateful for. I have no idea how I got here. Seriously.

My work environment is my home, and right now it is FREEZING so I will enjoy it more when I get the heating sorted out. I hate being cold. I try to get out and about as much as possible though, as I can get a bit of cabin fever now and again.